LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

