Tarsadia Capital LLC Invests $15.39 Million in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,394,000. Gores Holdings V comprises approximately 4.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned about 2.35% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 1,305.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 90,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 2,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.