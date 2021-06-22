Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 3,393 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

