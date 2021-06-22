Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $547,000 Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 2,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.