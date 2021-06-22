Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.08 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

