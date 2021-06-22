FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.85. 14,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.