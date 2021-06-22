Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.09. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

