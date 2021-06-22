ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $573,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

NSC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.64. 11,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

