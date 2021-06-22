ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 17.4% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,381.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00048053 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,590,443 coins and its circulating supply is 35,906,832 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

