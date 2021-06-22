Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $70,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.51. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

