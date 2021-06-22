Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

