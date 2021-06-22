Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post $80.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.01 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $328.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $476.77 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $497.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

INN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,044. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.