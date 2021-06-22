The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.06. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

