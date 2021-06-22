KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.41.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.47 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

