Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.93. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $199.47 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.41.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

