Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.83 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $191.52 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00627098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.40 or 0.07170476 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCEANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.