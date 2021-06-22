Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,282. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83.

