Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,282. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.