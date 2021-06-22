Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,876. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.56.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.