Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 2,900 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

BNS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 23,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

