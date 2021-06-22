Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Kroger by 54.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 245,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,641. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

