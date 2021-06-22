Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.99. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,665. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

