CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Reduced by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.