Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,065 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $662,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.74. 76,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87. The firm has a market cap of $455.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

