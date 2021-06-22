Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,283. Infosys has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $47,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

