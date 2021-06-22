Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 67022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

