GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,859 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.42. 1,009,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,655,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $346.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

