KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

