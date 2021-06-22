International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.