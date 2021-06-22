Amalgamated Bank Has $11.02 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 284,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,241,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

