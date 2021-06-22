Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MYAGF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 9,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

