Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,112 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

