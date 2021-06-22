Capital Growth Management LP Purchases Shares of 70,000 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

