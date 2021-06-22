ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

COP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. 141,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

