Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.18 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Incent has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $299,193.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

