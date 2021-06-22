Wilder World Trading Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $365,987.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

