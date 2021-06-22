LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 14,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,605. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

