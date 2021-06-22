Proequities Inc. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Proequities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,219. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

