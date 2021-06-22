Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$573,318.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total transaction of C$573,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,385,657.03.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total transaction of C$762,712.47.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

