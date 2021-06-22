Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce sales of $432.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $293.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.60 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

