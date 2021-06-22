Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. 37,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.