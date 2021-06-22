Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

TPH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 12,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,182. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

