Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 527,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.09. The firm has a market cap of $454.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

