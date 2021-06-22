Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NML. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,936. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.