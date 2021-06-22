370,347 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,445. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

