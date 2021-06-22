Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 251,067 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 310.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,067 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

