Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $329,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.77. 19,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,483. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

