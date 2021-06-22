3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

