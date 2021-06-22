Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $372.21 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $372,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $129,096,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. 9,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

