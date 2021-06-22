Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $236.52 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $236,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

