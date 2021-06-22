Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

